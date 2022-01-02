Longmont police notes: Suspect damages coin-operated machine in theft attempt

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Jan. 2—Longmont police took a report of a cold assault Wednesday in the 500 block of Coffman Street. A report was taken.

A Longmont resident reported a stolen vehicle Thursday in the 1100 block of Collyer Street. There were no investigative leads.

Longmont police responded to a reported burglary Thursday in the 1400 block of Emery Street. An unknown suspect or suspects damaged a coin-operated machine in an attempt to steal currency contained within. Police said there were no suspects or leads in the case, and it will be closed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories