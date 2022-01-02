Longmont police notes: Suspect damages coin-operated machine in theft attempt

Jan. 2—Longmont police took a report of a cold assault Wednesday in the 500 block of Coffman Street. A report was taken.

A Longmont resident reported a stolen vehicle Thursday in the 1100 block of Collyer Street. There were no investigative leads.

Longmont police responded to a reported burglary Thursday in the 1400 block of Emery Street. An unknown suspect or suspects damaged a coin-operated machine in an attempt to steal currency contained within. Police said there were no suspects or leads in the case, and it will be closed.