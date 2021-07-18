Longmont police notes: Suspect unknown in Copper Peak Lane theft

Jul. 18—Longmont police were dispatched about 1:30 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Hilltop Drive for a reported narcotics violation. Upon arrival, officers arrested a juvenile for a protection order violation.

A police report was taken Friday for a theft that occurred in the 2770 block of Copper Peak Lane. The suspect was unknown.

Longmont officers on Friday contacted a couple in the 200 block of South Hover Street. The couple was occupying an RV in the parking lot. A woman was arrested on unrelated charges.