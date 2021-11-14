Longmont police notes: Suspect unknown in Thursday robbery

Nov. 14—Longmont police were on a routine patrol about 11 p.m. Thursday when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 00 block of Newby Place. The vehicle eluded police.

A robbery was reported to police Thursday in the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive. An investigation was conducted and a report was generated. There is no known suspect information at this time.

A recovered stolen vehicle was reported to police Friday in the 900 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. A report was taken.