Longmont police notes: Suspicious situation determined to be attempted theft

Dec. 19—Longmont officers responded to a disturbance Thursday in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue. An investigation was conducted and a report was generated.

A suspicious incident was reported to police at 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Nelson Road. Police later determined it to be an attempted theft case. A man was arrested and released on a felony summons.

Longmont police responded Friday to the area of Valentine Lane and Easter Court on a report of a hit-and-run crash. A man was issued a summons for the crash.