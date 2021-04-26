Longmont police notes: Suspicious vehicle report leads to narcotics discovery

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Apr. 26—Longmont police on Friday took a report for a theft in the 1200 block of Sherman Drive. The suspects were unknown.

A suspicious vehicle was reported to Longmont police Friday in the area of 17th Avenue and Bowen Street. Officers located the vehicle and found a man passed out inside. Through the investigation, narcotics were located. The man was issued a felony summons to appear referencing the case.

A criminal trespass, theft and identity theft were reported to Longmont police in the 2100 block of Westlake Drive. The suspects were unknown.

