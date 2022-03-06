Longmont police notes: Suspicious vehicle seen idling on sidewalk leads to arrest

Mar. 6—Longmont officers responded Friday to a suspicious vehicle idling on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of Holly Avenue. A man was arrested for driving under the influence.

A vehicle break-in was reported to police Friday in the 600 block of Lashley Street. A man was contacted and taken into custody on related charges.

Criminal mischief was reported Friday to police in the 400 block of South Bowen Street. Longmont police responded to the scene.