Longmont police notes: Suspicious vehicle was stolen; suspects flee

Dec. 4—Thursday

2:46 p.m. An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Main Street. It was discovered to be stolen, and the suspects fled on foot. A report was taken, and the vehicle was recovered.

8:36 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Pace Street and East Longs Peak Avenue on a report of a property damage accident. An adult female was bitten by a dog during the incident, and a report was taken.

9:20 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Pace Street and 17th Avenue for a report of an adult male driving under the influence. The man was taken into custody, booked at the Longmont Police Department and transported to the Boulder County Jail.

11:13 p.m. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Kimbark Street on a report of menacing. Two adult male victims and an adult male suspect were contacted, and a report was taken.

Friday

1:55 a.m. Longmont police contacted an adult female for a traffic violation in the area of 17th Avenue and Sumner Street. Officers determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol, and she was taken into custody without incident. She was booked and released on a summons to a sober party.

9:24 a.m. A Longmont resident reported auto theft in the 00 block of East 17th Avenue. There are no investigative leads or suspect information.

4:35 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Pratt Street in reference to a protection order violation. An adult female was arrested.

4:53 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Meadow Court on a report of cold burglary. A report was taken.

4:58 p.m. Longmont Police took a report of a runaway in the 1000 block of Emerson Place. This case is open.