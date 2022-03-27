Longmont police notes: Theft in progress leads to warrant arrest

Mar. 27—Longmont police were dispatched to the theft of a trailer in the 700 block of Baker Street on Wednesday. Police said the case is open.

A Longmont resident reported forgery and theft Friday in the 900 block of South Hover Street. Police said the case remains open.

A vehicle trespass was reported to police while it was in progress about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 0 block of Main Street. A man was contacted and arrested on active warrants. The victim declined to pursue charges against the man for the vehicle trespass.