Longmont police notes: Thieves take computer equipment from office building

Feb. 25—Computer equipment was reportedly stolen from an office in Longmont in the 200 block of South Main Street on Thursday. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

About 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Longmont officers responded to the 1400 block of Emery Street after three men were reportedly trespassing. Two of the men had outstanding warrants for their arrest and were apprehended.

A young woman was placed on a mental health hold after Longmont officers and their Community Outreach and Engagement Team conducted a welfare check on Nelson Road on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Longmont police received an elder financial fraud report connected to an area resident. Further investigation is currently being conducted.

At 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Longmont school resource officers were notified of vandalism that occurred at a middle school in the area. A suspect has been identified and the incident is being investigated.

At 3:31 p.m. Thursday, a Longmont resident reported his vehicle stolen from the 600 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.

Longmont police officers responded to the area of Eagleview Circle and Creekside Drive on Thursday on a report of a junk and abandoned box trailer. The trailer had been stolen out of Boulder. The case is closed.

Longmont police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue on Thursday.

At 8:33 a.m. Wednesday, Longmont officers took a report of a theft in the 2200 block of Main Street.