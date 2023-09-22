Longmont police notes: Three children locked in vehicle

Sep. 22—LONGMONT

Thursday

10:05 a.m. A report was taken reference a burglary, criminal trespass, and theft in the 900 block of Granite Court. There are no known suspects.

11:40 a.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of 15th Avenue for three small children locked in a vehicle. The children were removed from the vehicle and Child Protective Services were notified.

1:57 p.m. Police responded to the 1800 block of Stroh Place for an assault. Two men were involved in the incident and one suspect was identified. No charges will be filed at this time.

4:05 p.m. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Donovan Drive on a report of abuse against a person with a disability. A report was generated.