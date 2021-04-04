Longmont police notes: Thursday evening arrest on Meadow Drive

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—Officers were dispatched about 7:08 p.m. Thursday to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of Meadow Drive. A man was arrested for criminal trespassing, violating a protection order and having five Boulder County warrants.

A Longmont resident on Friday reported a trespass and a theft in the 00 block of Boston Court. There are no investigative leads.

On March 27, Longmont officers were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash near Zlaten Drive and Timm Way. The case is open.

An officer received a report Tuesday of a possible sexual assault that occurred in the 600 block of Peck Drive. The case is open.

