Longmont police notes: Traffic accident and a DUI

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Sep. 20—Longmont police responded at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of 9th Avenue and Hillside Court in relation to an injury accident, later changed to a DUI. The single-vehicle collision happened in the 2100 block 9th Avenue. A man was arrested and released on a summons.

Longmont police were dispatched to a domestic incident at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Main Street. A woman was arrested.

Longmont officers responded at about 2 p.m. Sunday to a menacing in the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane. This case is open.

At about 9:50 a.m. Sunday the Longmont Police Department took an informational report in the area of 2nd Avenue and Main Street, and the case is closed.

