Longmont police notes: Traffic stop leads to DUI arrest

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Mar. 21—While police were conducting a follow-up Friday in the 1900 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard, a man wanted to report his temporary tag stolen. Police took a report.

Longmont police took a report Friday for a criminal trespass and theft that occurred in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. The case is under investigation.

Officers conducted a traffic stop Friday in the area of South Main Street and Quebec Avenue. A man was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

