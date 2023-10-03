Longmont police notes: Traffic stop leads to woman's DUI arrest

Oct. 3—LONGMONT

Sunday

—10:16 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 17th Avenue and arrested a woman for driving under the influence.

—9:43 p.m. Police responded to an overdose in the 2500 block of Main Street. A juvenile female was taken to the hospital and later arrested on unrelated warrants.

—10:28 p.m. Officers investigated a motor vehicle theft in the 1200 block of Pace Street. A report was taken.

Monday

—1:29 p.m. Police assisted Longmont Fire on a medical call in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street. A man was treated for a possible overdose and arrested.

—8:40 a.m. Police took a report of a burglary that occurred in the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue. A suspect has been identified.

—4:34 a.m. Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There are no suspects at this time.

—2:00 p.m. Police were called on a report of stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Hilltop Drive. A report was taken.