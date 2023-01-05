Longmont police notes: Traffic stop leads to arrest

Jan. 5—Wednesday

—3:05 a.m. Longmont officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2nd Avenue and Pratt Street. The driver was arrested on an active warrant.

—11:32 a.m. Police responded to a reported theft of a front license plate from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Barn Swallow Drive.

—3:47 p.m. A Longmont resident reported a trespassing and theft in the 1900 block of Sumner Street. There are no investigative leads.

—4:09 p.m. Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 3000 block of 17th Avenue.