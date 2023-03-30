Longmont police notes: Trespassing, theft on Main Street

Mar. 30—Wednesday

—9:30 a.m. Officers took a report of trespassing, theft and criminal mischief in the 2500 block of Main Street. The suspects are unknown.

—11:45 a.m. Police investigated an assault in the 2700 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. A juvenile was contacted.

—2:32 p.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. There are no investigative leads.

—3:22 p.m. A man was arrested for a drug violation in the 500 block of 11th Avenue.

—4:04 p.m. An employee of a Longmont business reported theft in the 1200 block of South Hover Street. There is no suspect information.