Longmont police notes: Two men fight in parking lot

May 29—A fight between two men in a parking lot was reported to Longmont police around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. Officers contacted a father and his adult son. The son was intoxicated and a fight took place between the two. Neither wanted to pursue charges against the other.

Longmont police on Friday responded to the 800 block of Gay Street for a burglary which just occurred. Police took information for a report.

An auto theft was reported Friday in the 2200 block of Eagleview Circle. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

A hit-and-run crash was reported to Longmont police. The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Dickens Farm Nature Center at 105 Boston Ave.

Longmont police on Friday took a report of phone harassment in the 3000 block of McIntosh Drive.

A Longmont resident reported a theft Friday in the 1600 block of Great Western Drive. There were no investigative leads.