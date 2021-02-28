Longmont police notes: Unknown man shoplifts jewelry, electronics

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Feb. 28—A Longmont resident reported a theft Friday in the 2000 block of Judson Street. There were no investigative leads.

A harassment was reported Friday to Longmont police. The situation took place in the 1500 block of Mount Evans Drive. Several adults and juveniles were spoken to.

An unknown man shoplifted jewelry and electronics at 10:14 p.m. Friday. The theft was reported to have taken place in the 2500 block of Main Street. Longmont police responded.

