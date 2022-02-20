Longmont police notes: Unknown suspect damages three vehicles in shooting

Feb. 20—Longmont police responded about 9:30 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Martin Street for a report of a shooting. On scene, police found shell casings as well as three unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes. No one was injured. A witness described a tan pickup truck with a missing headlamp in the area. Officers are investigating the connection to these particular vehicle owners. Detectives are asking any witness, or any resident in the area with video footage, to contact Longmont police at 303-651-8501 and reference Longmont Police Services report No. 22-1365.

A motor vehicle theft was reported Friday to Longmont police in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue. A man told police his vehicle was stolen. Police took a report.

Police received a report for a fictitious bill Friday in the 600 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

A Longmont resident reported a theft Friday in the 1500 block of Main Street. There were no investigative leads.