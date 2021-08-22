Longmont police notes: Vehicle eludes officer during attempted traffic stop
Aug. 22—A Longmont resident reported an auto theft Friday in the 400 block of North Parkside Drive. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.
A theft was reported Friday by a Longmont business employee in the 1100 block of Francis Street. Police are investigating the case.
A traffic stop was attempted by a Longmont officer about noon Friday in the 1900 block of Collyer Street. The vehicle eluded the officer. Police are investigating the case.