Longmont police notes: Vehicle evades traffic stop

Aug. 29----Longmont officers attempted to conduct of traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Parkridge Avenue at 11:07 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle evaded police and there is no information about the suspects.

—At 6:19 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a man being kidnapped near the 00 block of South Main Street. An investigation was conducted and no charges are being pursued.

—A woman was issued a summons for shoplifting reported to police in the 500 block of South Hoover Street at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

—At 3:47 p.m. Sunday, police contacted a man in the 1500 block of Main Street after officers found he had active arrest warrants. He was arrested without incident.

—Longmont police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Collyer Street at 11:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a suspicious vehicle being found in the area. The vehicle was located and found to be an unreported stolen vehicle out of Evans. The owners of the vehicle were contacted and a report was taken by police.