Longmont police notes: Vehicle strikes pedestrain at Main and 11th

Nov. 23—LONGMONT

Tuesday

3:27 p.m. Police responded to an injury crash at Main Street and 11th Avenue. A 76-year-old woman was walking across the street when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was later issued a ticket.

9:45 p.m. Officers to the 2400 block of Airport Road on a domestic violence call. A report was taken.

5:48 p.m. Police responded to Cedar Court in reference to a violation of a protection order. A man was identified and arrested.

Wednesday

5:47 a.m. Longmont Police responded to Spencer Street in reference to a domestic incident. A 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were contacted. The man was arrested.

9 a.m. Officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of Hover Street on a report of a welfare check. A woman was arrested on several violations of a protection order and narcotic related charges.

10:52 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop near Main Street and 15th Avenue. The 38-year-old female driver was later arrested for DUI.

1:05 p.m. An officer took a phone report of a cold auto theft, which occurred in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue. There are no suspect leads. This case will be left open.

3:35 p.m. Police responded to the 2500 block of Sunset Drive regarding a disturbance. A man reported being pushed by another man.