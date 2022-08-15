Longmont police notes: Wanted person flees from cops

Aug. 15----Early Saturday morning, officers contacted and arrested a male with an outstanding warrant in the 1700 block of Main Street.

—Late Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Delaware Avenue on a civil dispute. A warrant arrest was made.

—On Saturday at 2:40 p.m., police located and arrested a party with outstanding warrants in the 1600 block of Main Street.

—An officer attempted to contact a wanted person in the 900 block of Pratt Street on Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m.. The individual fled the contact in a vehicle, and a report was taken.

—On Saturday afternoon, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 17th Avenue and Deerwood Drive. A male was arrested for driving under the influence.

—Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 10 block of 3rd Avenue on a welfare check. A report was taken.