Longmont police notes: Welfare check leads to arrest after narcotics found

Nov. 28—A Longmont resident reported to police that a purse was stolen from a business in the 1200 block of South Hover Street.

A man, who police said was found to be in possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, was arrested Friday. Longmont police had initially been dispatched for a welfare check for a man slumped over inside a vehicle. Police responded to the report in the 1400 block of Stuart Street, where they found a man matching that description. Police said the man became uncooperative and was taken into custody by means of a stun gun. The man was medically cleared and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

A Longmont resident reported criminal mischief Friday in the 2000 block of Sicily Circle. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.