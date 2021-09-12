Longmont police notes: Welfare check turns into vehicle theft, fraud call

Sep. 12—Longmont officers responded Thursday to a welfare check in the 2400 block of Main Street. The incident turned into a vehicle theft and fraud call. A man was arrested.

A menacing incident was reported Friday, and Longmont officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. Two men were contacted. An investigation is ongoing.

A Longmont resident reported criminal mischief Friday in the 2100 block of Mountain View Avenue. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.