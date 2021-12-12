Longmont police notes: Woman arrested after fleeing scene of crash

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Dec. 12—Longmont police responded Thursday to the 2200 East block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on a report of shoplifting. An unknown man stole merchandise from a business.

A Longmont resident reported first-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief Friday. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

A woman was arrested on DUI-related charges after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash Friday at Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Main Street. Police were dispatched to the scene.

