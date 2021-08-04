Longmont police notes: Woman arrested on felony warrants

Aug. 4—About 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont police contact a woman in the 1300 block of 21st Avenue about an assault. The woman had two felony warrants for her arrest. She was later arrested and taken to Boulder County Jail.

Longmont officers responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Pace Street on Tuesday. After they conducted an investigation, police arrested a man for two counts of violating a protection order and three counts of violating his bond conditions. He was taken to Boulder County Jail.

On Tuesday, Longmont police investigated a harassment case in the 2100 block of Collyer Street. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Longmont police on Tuesday received a report regarding a harassment incident in the 2300 block of Main Street involving two men and two women.