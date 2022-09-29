Longmont police notes: Woman arrested for DUI

Sep. 29—Wednesday

—12:31 a.m. Longmont police arrested a woman for DUI in the 600 block of South Emery Street.

—5:34 a.m. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Hover Street on an intrusion alarm. A report was taken of a burglary.

—2 p.m. Police were called to a theft in the 1000 block of Main Street.

—10 p.m. Officers arrested a woman who confessed to shoplifting in the 200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. The woman was referred to the Longmont Community Justice Partnership Program.