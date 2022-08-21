Longmont police notes: Woman found breaking into cars

Aug. 21----Longmont police responded to the area of Lamplighter Drive and Juneau Place on Thursday for a report of a woman unlawfully entering cars. Officers contacted a woman in the area and determined she had unlawfully entered multiple vehicles and stolen items of value. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Boulder County Jail.

—On Friday, Longmont officers responded to the 100 block of Rothrock Place on report of a menacing. Three men and one juvenile female were contacted. A report was taken, and the case remains open.

—A Longmont woman was bitten by a stray cat Friday. The cat has not been located.