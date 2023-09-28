Longmont police notes: Woman found with drugs and children in car

Sep. 28—LONGMONT

Tuesday

—10:47 p.m. Police made a traffic stop in the block of Main Street and found a woman with narcotics and children in the vehicle. The woman was issued a summons and the children were released to a responsible adult.

Wednesday

—10:36 a.m. Police took a report of a burglary and theft in the 400 block of Terry Street. Suspects are unknown.

—11:26 a.m. Officers responded to an injury crash involving three vehicles at East 17th Avenue and Pace Street. Two drivers with non-life threatening injuries were taken to the hospital. The case is under investigation.

—11:31 a.m. Officers responded to a theft call in the 2500 block of Main Street and issued a summons to one man for shoplifting.

—6:08 p.m. Police were called for a welfare check call near Longmont United Hospital and a man fled the scene while officers were investigating. An arrest warrant was submitted for approval.