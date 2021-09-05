Longmont police notes: Woman makes threats, repeatedly knocks on door

Sep. 5—A Longmont man on Thursday was bitten by a coworker's dog in the 1800 block of Hover Street. The dog was located outside the city and placed on quarantine.

A Utah resident Friday reported auto theft in the 1900 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

A woman reported another woman made verbal threats to harm her and that the reported offender kept repeatedly knocking on the door of her residence. Police responded Friday to the alleged harassment in the 1300 block of Coffman Street. The suspect was contacted and warned that the continued behavior would result in the filing of criminal charges.