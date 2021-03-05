Longmont police notes: Woman slips handcuffs, fights with officers
Mar. 5—A Longmont resident on Wednesday reported first-degree criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief in the 1600 block of Deerwood Drive. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.
A woman was found to have been driving impaired, after police investigated a traffic crash Wednesday in the 2100 block of Sumac Street. Police said the woman was also found to be in violation of a protection order, and out on bond. While police were arresting her, the woman became combative, slipped her handcuffs and fought with officers. After being medically cleared, she was transported to jail.
Longmont police were dispatched about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 1800 block of Nadine Lane on a report of someone yelling and ringing doorbells. Upon arrival, officers contacted a man. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.