Longmont police notes: Women arrested for stealing vehicle

Oct. 23—Friday

—3:25 p.m. Longmont police officers located a reported stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Mount Evans Drive. The vehicle fled and was later located in the 1800 block of Jewel Street. Two women were arrested.

—4:22 p.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 1300 block of Cinnamon Street. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—5:49 p.m. Officers responded to a major accident in the area of Ute Highway and Pratt Street. A man was arrested for DUI.

Thursday

—8:25 p.m. Police arrested a man for DUI after his vehicle collided with a bicyclist in the 200 block of Martin Street.