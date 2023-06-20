Longmont police officer on leave, man in custody after car and foot chase

Jun. 20—A Longmont police officer discharged his weapon on Thursday during the pursuit of a stolen car and an armed suspect on foot which involved searching a residential home. The officer is now on administrative leave, per department policy.

Kevin Pitzer, 38, of Longmont faces charges in connection with the theft and chase.

At 7:17 a.m. Thursday, Longmont police took a report of a stolen white 2020 Toyota Highlander from an auto repair shop. Police learned there was a 9mm Smith and Wesson Shield handgun, reported stolen from Curtis Place in Longmont, that was in the center console of the car, according to a Longmont police Facebook post and an affidavit. The vehicle was reported to be worth $38,000.

Toyota provided police with access to the vehicle's location via a GPS tracking system, according to the Facebook post. Throughout the day, police tracked the car to multiple locations outside of Longmont. According to the affidavit, at 8:49 p.m. police tracked the vehicle traveling westbound at 17th Street and Main Street in Longmont, according to an affidavit.

After spotting the vehicle, officers successfully deployed spike strips at 9:04 p.m. at Ninth Avenue and Francis Street. After running over the strips, the man drove northbound on Francis Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit. The Toyota's tires became deflated on Francis Avenue. Five minutes later, police found the Highlander, facing south, crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Frontier Street.

After obtaining video footage from 2201 Frontier St., police determined the man driving the Toyota had gotten out of the car and fled southbound across the front porch of that address. He was recorded carrying a backpack and something that appeared to be a gun in his right hand, while wearing a baseball cap and a shirt with a graphic on the front, according to the affidavit.

At 10:12 p.m., a resident made a 911 call stating a person was hiding in their garage with a firearm at 2184 Stuart St., according to the Facebook post and affidavit. The affidavit reports that the residence was occupied at the time of the incident.

At 10:13, police arrived on the scene and established a perimeter around the house, according to the affidavit. The Facebook post states that police heard what sounded like a dispute between the homeowner and another person, and officers entered the home. Police cleared the garage and residence but were unable to locate the suspect, according to the affidavit.

At 10:49, the affidavit says, police conducted a K9 track and located the suspect's hat. At 10:53, officers found Pitzer in a nearby fenced-in backyard and took him into custody, according to the affidavit.

Pitzer faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-decgree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction of police. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

An officer discharged his weapon during the search, according to the Facebook post. Police have not said why, where or when the weapon was discharged.

The officer-involved shooting is currently being investigated by the District Attorney's Office, and the results of the investigation will be shared when the investigation is concluded, according to DA's Office spokesperson Shannon Carbone.

No injuries were reported, according to the Facebook post.

Longmont police said it is their policy for an officer to be placed on administrative leave while investigating officer-involved shootings.

Police confirmed that Pitzer matched the description of the man recorded running across the porch at 2201 Frontier St.