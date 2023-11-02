Longmont police requesting public help in carjacking investigation

Nov. 2—Longmont police are seeing witnesses and surveillance video or dashcam footage following a carjacking spree on Sunday .

In a Facebook post, Longmont police asked that anyone with video footage from between 9 and 10 a.m. on Colo. 119 east of South Martin Street, South Martin Street, Ninth Avenue, Main Street, Park Ridge Avenue, Colo. 66, Crisman Drive, 23rd Avenue, 17th Avenue, Lashley Street, Third Avenue, Second Avenue, Pratt Street and Lincoln Street submit it to the department. Police are also asking for footage or witness accounts from Walmart at 2514 Main St.

Anyone with information or evidence can contact Longmont police Detective Jessica Carbajal at jessica.carbajal@longmontcolorado.gov or at 303-651-8731. Videos can be uploaded through the Facebook post below.

David Anthony McGregor, 27, was arrested Sunday and accused of numerous carjackings, including the theft of a Colorado State Patrol car.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police were dispatched to the area of 461 County Road 26 to assist Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with locating a stolen vehicle out of Larimer County, according to the affidavit.

When law enforcement found the vehicle, the driver, identified as McGregor, held a gun to his head and reversed the vehicle into a Larimer County vehicle. According to the affidavit, McGregor then exited the stolen vehicle and fled while holding the gun to his head. McGregor then got in an unmarked CSP car that had it's emergency lights still activated and drove east on County Road 26.

McGregor is suspected of then driving through Longmont and committing multiple carjacking while armed with a gun. During the pursuit, McGregor held a gun to his head at time and ran from police on foot, according to the affidavit.

He is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond and could be facing over 12 felony charges. He is set for a formal filing of charges Nov. 9.