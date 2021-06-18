Longmont police search for teen reported to be missing since June 12

Jun. 18—Longmont police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Longmont girl.

Longmont police Detective Commander Eric Hulett said that Lainee Klear's family reported that she was last seen on June 12. She is believed to have left on her own accord between 9 p.m. that Saturday and 12:23 a.m. the following day.

Klear is described as a white female with black hair. She is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has a septum piercing and ring on the right side of her nose.

"The Longmont Department of Public Safety's Detective Section is currently working an active case to attempt to locate and confirm the welfare of the above listed juvenile," Hulett said in an email. "All steps that can be done towards that end either have been, or are being, taken."

Hulett said that Klear is not classified as an "at-risk" missing person.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Longmont police Detective Sandie Jones at 303-774-4393.