Longmont police searching for man with 10 arrest warrants

Jun. 26—Longmont police are still looking for a man with eight warrants for assault and two for motor vehicle theft after he failed to show up to his sentencing last year.

Cesar Ramirez-Gomez, 42, was set to be sentenced Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder County on charges of first- and second-degree assault relating to domestic violence, criminal trespass and theft of more than $5,000, according to a Longmont police Facebook post.

If found, Ramirez-Gomez will be held without bond with nationwide extradition.

Ramirez-Gomez was also scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2022, in Weld County on charges for second- and third-degree counts of strangulation and assault relating to domestic violence, according to the post. He was also charged with criminal mischief and obstruction of telephone services relating to domestic violence with a $30,000 bond.

Weld County has also issued two warrants for motor vehicle theft, the post said.

Ramirez-Gomez is 5 foot, 7 inches tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the post. He has Aztec designs with faces tattooed on his chest, a woman's face tattooed on his right leg, a skull or demon tattooed on his left leg and the number 18 tattooed on his back.

Longmont police are asking anyone with information on Ramirez-Gomez's location to contact Detective Cody Clark at 303-774-4392 or cody.clark@longmontcolorado.gov. People with information may also contact their local law enforcement agency and reference Longmont police case No. 2021-4171.