Longmont police searching for suspect in reported stabbing Thursday

May 22—Longmont police said they are searching for a man who may be connected to a reported stabbing Thursday.

According to a police Facebook post, George "Alex" Martinez, 49, is wanted on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder; assault in the first degree and domestic violence.

Robin Ericson, Longmont police spokesperson, said the stabbing was reported to dispatchers at 5:31 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th Place. At this point in the investigation, she said police can't share details on how severe the person's injuries were, what they believe led to the stabbing or who called the situation in to emergency responders.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said in the Facebook post that Martinez has ties to Longmont, but may have fled the city.

Police warned that Martinez should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his current location is asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.