Longmont police seek help identifying man in armed robbery

Mar. 20—Longmont police are asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a 7-Eleven last week.

According to a Facebook post, the robbery occurred just before midnight March 14 at the 7-Eleven at 1650 Main St.

Police said a man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the cash register be emptied.

The man was wearing a face mask and black and white checkered Van sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8501 and reference report No. 23-2424.