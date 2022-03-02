Longmont police seek help identifying vehicle, woman yelling while being placed inside it

Mar. 2—Longmont police are seeking the public's help in identifying a silver sedan and a woman who was reportedly yelling for help while being placed inside it.

About 7 p.m. Monday, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received two different calls from witnesses in the area of 16th Avenue and Kimbark Street, said Robin Ericson, spokesperson with the Longmont Public Safety Department.

The witnesses said a woman was yelling for help as she was placed into a silver sedan. Police believe the sedan was a newer model, Ericson wrote in an email. The vehicle traveled eastbound on 16th Avenue and was last seen turning southbound onto Collyer Street.

Longmont police are trying to confirm the identity of the woman and check her welfare. The department is also seeking video surveillance to obtain the vehicle's license plate number.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has a video to contact officer Sheena Wilson at 303-774-4300, extension 2452, or the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and reference case 22-1652.