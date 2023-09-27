Longmont police seek multiple men after shot fired in Main Street store

Sep. 27—Police are looking for three or four men after a shot was fired Monday in a Longmont Main Street store.

At 6:54 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a shooting at a retail store in the 1500 block of Main Street, according to Longmont Public Safety spokeswoman Robin Ericson. A witness told officers that approximately 15 minutes before calling police, three or four men in their late teens or early 20s between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall entered the store and asked for an item.

While the clerk stepped away to assist, a loud pop was heard and the window above the front entry door sustained about $2,000 worth of damage, Ericson said. Police believe a spring or gas-operated pellet or BB gun was used.

Police ask that any witnesses or anyone with video that would lead to identifying those responsible contact Longmont police and reference report no. 23-8855.