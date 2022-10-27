Longmont police seeking missing child

Oct. 27—Longmont police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

According to an Everbridge emergency notification sent late Wednesday night, police are seeking Nico Summers, who was last seen in the 600 block of Buchanan Lane.

The boy is described as standing 4-foot 8-inches tall and weighing about 85 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie with gray pants and gray shoes. A picture of the missing child was not available.

The message asks for residents to check their porches and yards.

Anyone who sees the boy should call 303-651-8501.