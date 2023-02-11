Longmont police serve 'high risk' warrant related to Boulder case

Feb. 10—Longmont police helped serve a "high-risk warrant" on Friday afternoon related to a Boulder incident.

Longmont police posted on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. that officers were serving a search warrant and arrest warrant at 620 Grandview Meadows Drive.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the warrant was connected to a felony menacing and robbery that occurred Thursday.

Waugh later confirmed the subject of the search, Jessie Kirkland, was taken into custody and was being medically cleared prior to being formally arrested.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman with a gun had threatened individuals inside a gas station in the 4700 block of Table Mesa Drive, according to Waugh. Police identified the woman and found her at a home in Longmont.

Kirkland will be booked into the Boulder County Jail on one count of attempted aggravated robbery, five counts of menacing, one count of child abuse, one count of violating a protection order and five counts of reckless endangerment, Waugh said.

Silver Creek High School, 4901 Nelson Road, was briefly placed on secure status during Friday's call, which means doors were closed but classroom activities continued as normal.

St. Vrain Valley school officials said no other campuses were impacted by the warrant, which was unrelated to the school.