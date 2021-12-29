Longmont police use stun gun on domestic assault suspect who refused to comply with officers

Dec. 29—Longmont police used a stun gun in arresting a previously convicted felon recently, after he allegedly failed to comply with officers.

Johnathan Mata, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, according to an arrest report from the Longmont Public Safety Department.

On Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Coffman Street on a welfare check for a woman who appeared to have been assaulted, the report said.

Longmont police contacted the woman who was accompanied by Mata, the report said. He walked away from officers and attempted to hide in the area. Mata refused to comply once located and a stun gun was used to safely take him into custody.

Mata, who was a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal narcotics, the report said. He was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail. The woman was issued a summons for narcotics-related offenses.