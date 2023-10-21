Longmont record store owner struggling to recoup costs after summer flooding incident
Recycled Records in Longmont is still recovering after a flood thi summer wiped out an estimated $110,000 in vintage records and other inventory.
Recycled Records in Longmont is still recovering after a flood thi summer wiped out an estimated $110,000 in vintage records and other inventory.
Note to self: Test for dry rot before thrifting a pair of boots. The post What is dry rot? One woman goes viral when her vintage boots crumble after one wear. appeared first on In The Know.
Prime Day is over, but major markdowns are still afoot on a pair of Amazon-branded smart sets.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have made these gentle exfoliating wipes part of their beauty routine.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
One reviewer with arthritis said the 4-in-1 gadget 'gives my achy hands a break.'
Experts are concerned about pharmacy closures across the U.S. making it harder for people to access important medications.
These best-selling faux fur-lined boots are over $100 cheaper than the OG UGGs and shoppers say they look and feel the same.
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time — take it from over 23,000 fans.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
While more people needed follow-up visits to an in-person provider following their telehealth appointment, the results of this new study showed that telehealth was overall effective at addressing patients' concerns.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
If a NASCAR pit crew can change tires in less than 10 seconds, there’s probably no reason that two lovers can’t get married in 10 seconds, too.
While most poll respondents don't plan to see the women's concert films, both are expected to make record-breaking runs at the box office.
Big banks with sizable investment banking operations are warning that it may take longer for any sustained gains in dealmaking to materialize.
This dreamy doodad delivers a temple massage and soothing music for a spa-like experience — and it's over 40% off.