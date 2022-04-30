Longmont shooting suspect set to take plea deal

Apr. 29—A man accused of firing shots at a fleeing vehicle following an argument in Longmont is set to take a plea deal in his case.

Marshall Neil Aamodt, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, felony menacing, attempted illegal discharge of a firearm, driving under restraint and two crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Aamodt appeared in Boulder District Court Friday for an arraignment hearing. Attorneys told Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill that Aamodt and prosecutors had a plea agreement in place, but had to fill out some final paperwork to make the deal official.

While a plea deal was imminent, conflicts with attorney schedules did not allow Aamodt to be set for a hearing in May.

Mulvahill instead set Aamodt, who is out of custody on a $50,000 bond, for a new arraignment hearing on June 6.

According to a release, Longmont police were called at 7:30 a.m. July 27 about a disturbance in the 300 block of Mountain View Avenue.

Police said it appears that two men got into an argument of some sort, and one of the men, later identified as Aamodt, threatened to kill the other with a knife. When the other man fled the area in a vehicle, police said Aamodt fired several rounds from a handgun at the vehicle.

Nobody was injured.

Police said Aamodt then fled the scene in a vehicle, but later turned himself in to Longmont police.

A search of the residence and the vehicle he fled in did not yield the firearm.