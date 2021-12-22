Longmont stabbing suspect once again declared incompetent to proceed

Dec. 21—A Longmont man accused of murdering his brother has once again been declared incompetent to proceed.

Daniel Lopez, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and felony menacing in the death of his brother Thomas "TJ" Lopez outside of their Longmont home in September 2018. Lopez also is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Lopez, who police say suffers from schizophrenia, was initially declared incompetent to proceed in November 2018, but after nearly three years of restoration efforts was finally declared competent enough for the case to continue in May.

But at a hearing Tuesday, attorneys said new information once again brought up concerns about his ability to proceed, and a mental health evaluation deemed he was not fit to stand trial yet again.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra declared Lopez incompetent to proceed yet again, and both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Lopez should be transferred to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo for restoration efforts.

Lopez is set for a review on March 31.

According to Longmont police, the brothers were arguing over their dog, which was stabbed earlier in the day.

A neighbor told police he went to the Lopez home on Sept. 24, 2018, to talk with Thomas Lopez and noticed blood splattered on the porch. Daniel Lopez answered the door and said his brother was not there, according to an arrest affidavit.

While walking away, the witness told police he heard Thomas Lopez scream and turned to see Daniel Lopez chasing him out of their home with a large "combat knife."

The witness told police Daniel Lopez stabbed his brother repeatedly while they ran and when they both fell, Daniel Lopez continued to stab his brother.

Two neighbors came out of their home and tried to stop him, and Daniel Lopez stood up and walked away from the scene after swinging the knife once at the witness who called police. Daniel Lopez was arrested shortly after police arrived near the scene, according to the affidavit.