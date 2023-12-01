Longmont weather: High of 38 with a chance of snow showers

Dec. 1—Longmont should see highs in the 30s today with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 38 and an overnight low of 19, with a 20% chance of snow showers after 3 p.m.

Saturday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 26, with a 20% chance of snow showers overnight.

Sunday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 33, with a 20% chance of snow showers before noon.