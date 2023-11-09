Longmont weather: High of 50 with sunny skies likely
Nov. 9—Longmont should see highs in the 50s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 50 and an overnight low of 22.
Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 26.
Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 29.
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 30.