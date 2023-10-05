Longmont weather: High of 68 with sunny skies likely

Oct. 5—Longmont should see highs in the 60s today with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 41.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 36.

Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 42.

Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 44.